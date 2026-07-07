MS Dhoni turns 45: FIFA wishes former India captain a Happy Birthday with famous social media phrase ‘Thala for a reason’ with Golden Boot leaders

The graphic has gained 782k likes, 16.3k comments, 18.4k reshares and it has been forwarded a staggering 417k times

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Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni walks off the field after this dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Credits: IANS)

FIFA’s social media team chose a very unique way to wish former India captain MS Dhoni on his 45th birthday. In a creative nod to Dhoni’s legendary number 7 jersey, the international football body uploaded a graphic featuring Argentina, France and Norway’s talismanic forwards Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

The 3 players are currently leading the goal-scoring charts in the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026, which is nearing towards its business end. Messi, Mbappe and Haaland are currently tied in the Golden boot race with each of them scoring 7 goals across the group and knockout stages.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Argentina vs Egypt Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi eyes another MASSIVE record vs Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs

FIFA cleverly connected this statistic to MS Dhoni’s birthday with a caption that read, “7 Goals. Thala for a reason. Happy Thala Day,”. The post went immediately viral online with thousands of Indian cricket and Dhoni fans marking their attendance in the comments section.

The regional Instagram post from FIFA has gathered unprecedented engagement within just a few hours. The graphic has gained 782k likes, 16.3k comments, 18.4k reshares and it has been forwarded a staggering 417k times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Thousands of users are spamming the iconic internet phrase “Thala for a reason,” expressing their amazement at FIFA acknowledging a legend of Indian cricket. While a lot of fans wished MS Dhoni a Happy Birthday, many fans commented with funny GIF and stickers of Dhoni from his playing days.

Notably, MS Dhoni has always possessed a deep, lifelong passion for football. Long before he picked up a cricket bat, he played as a goalkeeper for his school football team in Ranchi, a role that heavily helped develop his sharp catching and wicketkeeping reflexes later in life.

Dhoni is also a passionate supporter of English Premier League giants Manchester United and has been spotted tracking their games closely over the years. He is also a co-owner of the Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC and he frequently attends local matches as well.

Who will face who in tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 16 matches

Meanwhile, the action shifts back to the pitch tonight as the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 comes to an exciting close with two much anticipated knockout matches.

Defending world champions Argentina are set to face a highly organized and resilient Egyptian side in what promises to be a tense tactical battle in Atlanta. Immediately following that encounter, another South American outfit, Colombia will square off against Switzerland.

Argentina vs Egypt will start from 9:30PM (IST) onwards and Colombia vs Switzerland will kick off from 1:30AM (IST).