With days to go for the ICC Awards of the Decade, fans have already started making their choices public. For the category of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, fans want former India skipper MS Dhoni to win the prestigious award. Twitterverse reacted after ICC asked fans if Dhoni calling back former English batsman Ian Bell following a controversial runout at Trent Bridge is the moment of the decade. Also Read - Virat Kohli is The Greatest Batsman Ever: Dodda Ganesh on India Skipper's Comparison With Steve Smith
The other players who are nominated in this category are Daniel Vettori, Mahela Jayawardena, Katherine Brunt, Brendon McCullum, Misbah-ul-Haq, Anya Shrubsole, Kane Williamson, and Virat Kohli. Also Read - Would Love India and Pakistan Bilateral Cricket to Return on Regular Basis: ICC Chairman
Here is the moment that is being reckoned by fans as the Spirit of Cricket moment of the decade. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record For Most Fours as India Captain
Here is how fans reacted confirming Dhoni as their choice.
What makes the choice of fans important in this category is that the winner of this category will be determined solely by a fan vote on the ICC’s digital channels.