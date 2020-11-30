With days to go for the ICC Awards of the Decade, fans have already started making their choices public. For the category of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, fans want former India skipper MS Dhoni to win the prestigious award. Twitterverse reacted after ICC asked fans if Dhoni calling back former English batsman Ian Bell following a controversial runout at Trent Bridge is the moment of the decade. Also Read - Virat Kohli is The Greatest Batsman Ever: Dodda Ganesh on India Skipper's Comparison With Steve Smith

The other players who are nominated in this category are Daniel Vettori, Mahela Jayawardena, Katherine Brunt, Brendon McCullum, Misbah-ul-Haq, Anya Shrubsole, Kane Williamson, and Virat Kohli.

Here is the moment that is being reckoned by fans as the Spirit of Cricket moment of the decade.

MS Dhoni won the 2011 ICC Spirit of Cricket award for his decision to recall Ian Bell following a controversial run out in the Trent Bridge Test 🙌 Does the moment win your vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket of the Decade award?#ICCAwards | Vote 👉 https://t.co/Ib6lqGqUOi — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2020

Here is how fans reacted confirming Dhoni as their choice.

Msd is everything for me… My inspiration…🔥🔥🔥 My wallpaper say it all😜❤️ pic.twitter.com/jRqMvnFvpN — $p@rt@nZz🔥🔥🔥 (@sparklingAshok) November 30, 2020

MSD is a legend ! There are many people who had played this wonderful game but only few had the power/charisma/experience/humbleness etc – words fell short to describe how great this man is – @msdhoni

👍🏼👌🏼🙌🏼🇮🇳@sachin_rt @bhogleharsha @BCCI @imVkohli — Aditya Vikram Sharma (@DrAVSharma) November 30, 2020

What makes the choice of fans important in this category is that the winner of this category will be determined solely by a fan vote on the ICC’s digital channels.