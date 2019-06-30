India vs England: Former India captain MS Dhoni faced the heat again! It was not for a mistake of his own. During India versus England match, Roy looked to smash Shami’s short ball, only to find an edge to MS Dhoni. Everyone went up in appeal, as Aleem Dar did not raise his finger. Dhoni did appeal, but he wasn’t sure about reviewing. Kohli was very curious to send the case upstairs. And on UltraEdge there was a spike. It was off the gloves. MS insisted not to take it.

Here is how MS Dhoni is getting trolled:

Dhoni and Aleem Darr are both stupid #INDvENG 🙄 — sweety (@piggy_chopps) June 30, 2019

Dhoni should retire immediately aftwr this world cup..or he should be dropped and made a waterboy for next matches.#INDvENG — Arindam (@Arindam46505453) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG #CWC19 Virat : Boards a flight , flight takes off. Dhoni : This is not a good flight . Virat, jumps mid air and takes the next one. — Rahul Bhagurkar (@rahulbhagurkar) June 30, 2019

Dhoni is a saffron agent #INDvENG — Santu (@tankkumaama) June 30, 2019

For India, Rishabh Pant was drafted in as Vijay Shankar picked up a toe niggle.

“Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he’s unstoppable,” Kohli said at the toss.

On chasing, Kohli said: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been successful.”

For the hosts, who need to win their remaining two games after succumbing to back-to-back defeats, dashing opener Jason Roy made a comeback after an injury layoff. Seamer Liam Plunkett was also pencilled in for Moeen Ali.

“Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.