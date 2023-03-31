Home

MS Dhoni Enjoys Arijit Singh Show Ahead Of GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni enjoys Arijit Singh's songs during IPL 2023 ceremony. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni was seen enjoying to the songs of Arijit Singh during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony just ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ opening encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad.

