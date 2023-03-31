Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Enjoys Arijit Singh Show Ahead Of GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener | WATCH

MS Dhoni Enjoys Arijit Singh Show Ahead Of GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener | WATCH

MS Dhoni Vibes On Arijit Singh's Songs Ahead Of GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener | WATCH

Updated: March 31, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

IPL, IPL news, IPL updates, IPL teams, IPL players, IPL information, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 players, IPL 2023 teams, IPL 2023 opening ceremony, IPL 2023 opening ceremony news, IPL 2023 opening ceremony updates, IPL 2023 opening ceremony performances, IPL 2023 opening ceremony performance, IPL 2023 opening ceremony pics, IPL 2023 opening ceremony images, Tamanna, Tamanna in IPL, Tamanna in IPL opening ceremony, Tamanna pics, Tamanna images, Tamannah Bhatia opening ceremony IPL, Rashmika Mandanna, Rashmika Mandanna news, Rashmika Mandanna updates, Rashmika Mandanna performance, Rashmika Mandanna in IPL ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna IPL opening ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna IPL 2023 opening ceremony, Arijit Singh, Arijit Singh news, Arijit Singh IPL opening ceremony, IPL opening ceremony, Laser show IPL ceremony, Laser show IPL 2023 ceremony
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni enjoys Arijit Singh's songs during IPL 2023 ceremony. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni was seen enjoying to the songs of Arijit Singh during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony just ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ opening encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 6:39 PM IST

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 7:02 PM IST

More Stories