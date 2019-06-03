ICC World Cup 2019: Ahead of Team India’s World Cup 2019 opener, the cricketers had a blast during a game of paintball. Most of the team India members took part in the game and seemed to have enjoyed holding the gun and donning the camouflage attire. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were also present during the game. The Men in Blue will play their tournament opener against South Africa who has already lost their first two games against hosts England and Bangladesh. India will start the game as outright favourites.

Here is the video of the Indian team playing a game of paintball.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli will carry the responsibility of a billion as he will lead India for the first time at the World Cup stage.

“I love guys like that. People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now. I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can’t get that overnight. Either it’s instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else. It’s not arrogance, he fancies himself against anybody in the world and that I think is the right way to play. Every great player looks forward to being on the biggest stage and every such player wants to come out winning a cup. That’s what Kohli has with him,” Richards said at India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2019.

