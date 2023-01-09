MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Among Faf Du Plessis’ Favourite Players to Chat With

When asked about his favourite players to chat with, he picked three names. Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, the other cricketer he likes to chat with is former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League has bridged the gap between players to a large extent. International players share the dressing rooms with Indian cricketers and there is a lot of bonhomie that exists. Former South African captain, who is an IPL veteran and has played with CSK and RCB, claimed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of his favourite players to chat with. In a fun discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Faf was put on the hot seat for 25 questions. When asked about his favourite players to chat with, he picked three names. Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, the other cricketer he likes to chat with is former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Faf was also asked about whose hairstyle or beard would he like to have. To that, he said it has to be one of the Indian players because of the thick beard they have and promptly picked Kohli.

Earlier, speaking at the captain’s press conference on Saturday, Faf du Plessis expressed his excitement to don the yellow jersey once again and said the team offers a great opportunity for young players to succeed in their respective careers.

“Nice kit, back in yellow for me. A team that I played for a long time in the IPL. And I think, all of us are excited about a new tournament starting in South Africa,” Faf du Plessis said.

“It’s important and Graeme touched on it a little bit there. It’s an opportunity for the young South African players to rub shoulders with the likes of Stephen Fleming, Eric Simmons, up there with the best coaches in the game. In terms of fast-tracking talents and people’s brains, there’s no better opportunity for that,” he added.