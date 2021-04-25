This is what fans have been waiting for – MS Dhoni versus Virat Kohli – it just does not get better for fans in India. Arguably the two biggest cricketing stars from the country ever go face-to-face with each other at the IPL stage. Fans feel this is the beauty of the cash-rich T20 league. Ahead of the toss, with eyes on the legendary duo, Kohli had his arms around Dhoni’s shoulders as they smiled, spoke, and discussed things before the toss happened. Also Read - LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Scorecard: Dhoni Wins Toss; Bravo, Tahir in as Chennai Opt to Bat vs Bangalore

Pictures of the bromance between the two at the toss are going viral already:

Virat Kohli during the toss: Dhoni is like a godfather to me. I wouldn’t mind losing to him. #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/R009M4KVgV — frank (@franklinnnmj) April 25, 2021

Virat Kohli and Ms Dhoni. – What a Picture. pic.twitter.com/HObCHES8rr — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, CSK won the toss and Dhoni opted to bat first expecting the wicket to slow down as the game progresses.

“Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down,” Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK has played five matches and won four, while RCB is unbeaten after four games. This promises to be nothing short of a humdinger.

Teams:



Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir