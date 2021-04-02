With a week to go for the start of the lucrative Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB De Villiers picked his all-time IPL XI and as expected – there was a massive Indian dominance. Six top Indian stars featured in his coveted XI. De Villiers backed Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to lead his side. Dhoni has over the years led CSK successfully to three IPL crowns and hence the choice was bang on. Also Read - April 2, 2011: MS Dhoni Led India to its 2nd World Cup Triumph After 28 Years

The South African also had RCB skipper and his good friend Virat Kohli in his XI. De Villiers picked former Delhi Daredevils star Virender Sehwag to open the batting with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2," De Villiers told Cricbuzz in an interaction.

While Kohli is set to bat at his preferred No 3 spot, De Villiers is in a dilemma over the No 4 position. He feels at the No 4 position, he would prefer either Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, or himself. He also picked Rajasthan Royals star, Ben Stokes, at the No 5 spot and he would be followed by Dhoni.

“Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself… these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and Bumrah at 11,” de Villiers said.

He also has Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in his all-time IPL XI.