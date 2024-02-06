Home

MS Dhoni Visits Deori Maa Temple In Ranchi To Seek Blessings Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni is the only captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles for a single team.

MS Dhoni visited the Deori Maa temple in Ranchi.

New Delhi: With just a month to go before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni visited Deori Maa temple in Ranchi on Tuesday to seek blessings. The IPL 2024 is likely to commence tentatively on March 22. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of IPL.

Dhoni’s humbleness was once again the highlight of his visit as he posed for selfies and photos for the ones who were present at that time inside the temple. He was happy with the warmth that people were showing at him and always carried a smile on his face.

After winning the IPL last season, Dhoni immediately went to Mumbai to operate his left knee that troubled him for majority of IPL 2023. Since the surgery, Dhoni has been under rehabilitation and is believed to have started his training before the season.

