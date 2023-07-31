Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

Captain Cool has successfully undergone his knee injury, which troubled him through out the IPL 2023 season. He is currently in rehab, in recovering process as confirmed by his wife Sakshi Singh, a few days back.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: We all know MS Dhoni’s love for bikes and he has some of the best in his collection. Little do we know about his car collection and on Monday, the former India captain hogged the limelight when he was seen on the streets of Ranchi driving one of his luxury wheels.

Trending Now

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the 42-year old wicket-keeper batsman was seen vrooming with a 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 on the streets of Ranchi. Through the side glass of the car, Dhoni was looking dashing with his black shades and he was wearing a yellow ochre casual shirt.

MS Dhoni driving 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/LQANMJXWwg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2023

For car lovers, the price of the car is around Rs. 23.70 lakhs.

Captain Cool has successfully undergone his knee injury, which troubled him through out the IPL 2023 season. He is currently in rehab, in recovering process as confirmed by his wife Sakshi Singh, a few days back.

The 2023 season, as it was said by many experts and fans was the last ride for India’s greatest ever wicket-keeper batsman. He finally broke the silence at the post-match presentation after Chennai beat Gujarat in the Final in Ahmedabad that he is yet to decide on his retirement.

With the kind of love and support he got from the fans, he feels that he will play another season just for the sake of the fans. He also added that there is a lot of time till the time of the next mini auction to decide about his future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES