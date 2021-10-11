Dubai: Who is writing the script? How about a Dhoni vs Kohli final? Such questions have started cropping up on the social space after MS Dhoni’s heroics helped CSK book themselves a final spot on Sunday with a four-wicket win over DC.Also Read - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence, Reveals Why he Decided to Step Down as RCB Captain After IPL 2021

Given the popularity of the two cricketers, fans want a Dhoni vs Kohli final, but for that to happen – the Kohli-led side needs to win two more matches. The Bangalore franchise has been in red hot form this season and one cannot put it beyond them.

Here is how fans reacted to the possibility after Dhoni's match-winning six-ball 18:

I wanted to see #DC vs #RCB in final. Now it should be #Dhoni vs #Kohli in the final show down. Guru vs Chela should be a cracker of a game.#IPL2021 #CSK — Amit Pujara (@pujaraamit) October 10, 2021

CSK vs RCB final, if it happens, will be great to watch. Kohli’s last match as RCB captain. And probably Dhoni’s last match too. — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) October 10, 2021

Final mai dhoni or kohli hona chahiye iss baar sir ji aaj jeetna hai #RCB https://t.co/qgbzKqAzRU — Abhishek choudhary (@Abhishe44315521) October 11, 2021

We want to see Dhoni Vs Kohli in the final. Best of luck — CA AKASH PINCHA (@AKASHPINCHA) October 11, 2021

Need a CSK-RCB final. Kohli’s and probably Dhoni’s last IPL games as captain. Much needed hype contest — S (@sewjit) October 10, 2021

final me kohli end dhoni kante ki takkar hogi — abdul raheem (@abdulra12773103) October 10, 2021

A solid reason why fans wish for a Dhoni vs Kohli final is that it could very well be the last time the two top cricketers lead an IPL team. Kohli has announced already that he would step down as RCB captain at the end of the season, and with Dhoni already 40 – it would be interesting to see if CSK retains him as skipper of the side.