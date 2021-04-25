MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli – does it get bigger than this? Surely no! Two of the biggest superstars of not just Indians, but world cricket lock horns in the Indians Premier League. It is a Sunday and hence fans would be home and they can watch the humdinger after a nice lunch. As expected, social media is abuzz about the mega-clash. What makes the clash even more interesting is the fact that CSK – for a change – will not start favourites against RCB – who are yet to lose a match this season. Also Read - CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 19 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 25 Sunday
Kohli and RCB would start favourites and hence it would be interesting to see the plans CSK come up with. While some fans are calling it the 'Real El Classico', most are excited about the clash.
Here is how fans are reacting on social media:
It is unfortunate that fans will not be present at the venue due to the surge in Covid numbers across the country. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is expected to be a humdinger as both in-form teams clash.