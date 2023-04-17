Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK at Chinnaswamy; Breaks TV Viewership Record on Jio Cinemas – Check DEETS

MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK at Chinnaswamy; Breaks TV Viewership Record on Jio Cinemas – Check DEETS

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: When Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished became the joint most-watched moment during this IPL 2023 season. There were 2.2 Cr viewers in real-time on Jio Cinemas.

MS Dhoni TV Viewership (Image: Jio Cinemas Screengrab)

Bangalore: Amid much anticipation to see MS Dhoni bat, it turned out to be an anti-climax at the M. Chinnaswamy on Monday as the CSK captain came out and faced merely one ball. Ever since the third wicket fell, there were chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ in the stadium. While Chennai posted a mammoth 226 for six, fans were left hurt as they could not get to see enough of Dhoni. But when Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished became the joint most-watched moment during this IPL 2023 season. There were 2.2 Cr viewers in real-time on Jio Cinemas. Dhoni matched his own feat which he had set when he walked out to bat against Rajasthan Royals.

This picture is proof:

You may like to read

Highest peak viewership on JioCinema in IPL 2023: CSK vs RCB – 2.2 Cr

CSK vs RR – 2.2 Cr

RCB vs LSG – 1.8 Cr

MI vs DC – 1.7 Cr

CSK vs LSG – 1.7 Cr

CSK vs GT – 1.6 Cr pic.twitter.com/Iiw2zLdCNm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.