‘MS Dhoni Was Not Competing Against Dinesh Karthik’: Aakash Chopra Shares Interesting Anecdote

Witnessing this, Chopra asked Dhoni why is he bowling to Karthik in the nets instead of honing his own skills. Dhoni's response took Chopra by surprise.

Aakash Chopra shares interesting anecdote (Image: BCCI)

Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain of the generation. The former India captain has led the side to three ICC titles during his tenure. Years later former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared an interesting anecdote highlighting the greatness of Dhoni. It was an episode that took place when India A team toured Zimbabwe and Kenya in 2004. In that tour, Dinesh Karthik was the main wicketkeeper, while Dhoni was the reserve gloveman. What surprised Chopra was seeing Dhoni bowl to Karthik in the nets. Witnessing this, Chopra asked Dhoni why is he bowling to Karthik in the nets instead of honing his own skills. Dhoni’s response took Chopra by surprise.

“It was the year 2004 when India A had the tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. MS Dhoni was the reserve keeper and Dinesh Karthik played in the XI. Once as he was bowling to Karthik in the nets, I asked Dhoni ‘Why are you bowling to him? He is your direct competition. If he does well, you don’t play in the XI. You should practice batting or keeping. Why bowling?’ To this, Dhoni said ‘Please don’t stop me. I want to bowl. If you want to bat you can, I will bowl to you too’,” Chopra said in a video shared on Twitter.

“When I look back, I realized the meaning of that incident and understood why only he has been able to achieve what he has. Dhoni wasn’t competing against Dinesh Karthik or anybody else. He was competing with himself. So, there’s the lesson. Be the best version of yourself because you are your biggest competition,” he added.

Back then, there was competition between Dhoni and Karthik to make the playing XI of the Indian team. But soon, Dhoni cemeted his spot with a belligerent century in an ODI against Pakistan at Vizag. Since then, there was no looking back for Dhoni.

