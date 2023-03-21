Home

Claiming that MS Dhoni was the quickest runner between the wickets, Kohli also said that is after AB De Villiers.

Chennai: Former India captain Virat Kohli is easily one of the fittest players of the generation. He lays a lot of emphasis on his fitness and that helps with his running between the wickets. Kohli is one of the quickest between the wickets and he was hence asked about it by his ex-RCB mate AB De Villiers during a YouTube LIVE. Claiming that MS Dhoni was the quickest runner between the wickets, Kohli also said that is after AB De Villiers.

Kohli said on AB De Villiers’ YouTube channel 360: “MS Dhoni was the quickest runner between the wickets after AB De Villiers”.

Meanwhile, Kohli has not been in prime form in the two ODIs against Australia. He got scores of four and 31. With the decider set to take place on Wednesday, Kohli would be expected to fire big. He would be the key for India at Chennai in the final ODI.

Kohli would soon be seen in red when he leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL. He would be expected to end RCB’s title drought this season.

RCB Full Squad: Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Md Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmad, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma.

RCB would play their IPL 2023 opener against MI on April 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

