Former pacer Zaheer Khan said MS Dhoni was doing similar kinds of things that Sourav Ganguly had done with us during his time as captain by encouraging and picking youngsters.

"When MS got the team, he had a lot of senior players who were experienced at the international level. So he didn't have to do much in terms of getting them up to speed. But once all those guys started retiring, when the young batch came in, he played a similar kind of role, did similar kind of things to what Dada was doing with the young lot," said Zaheer during an interview with Gaurav Kapur.

Thanking Ganguly for pushing him in his younger years in the team, Zaheer said the initial push is very essential.

“Absolutely, that’s what you need at that stage of your career (push from Ganguly). When you’re starting your careers at the international level, you need all the support you can and then it will be upto you to shape your career. But that initial support is very vital,” said the former left-arm pacer who has played under the leadership of both captains at different points of time in his career.

He also claimed, he saw the team change under the leadership.

“Both of them have led India for a long time. With MS[Dhoni], I have seen that change as well,” said Khan, who was a part of the Dhoni-led Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup.