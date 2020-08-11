All eyes will be on MS Dhoni as he leads Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League as the former India skipper has not played a cricket match since the 2019 World Cup and there were talks of the 39-year-old’s retirement making the rounds, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has rubbished all that claims and claimed that he may also feature in the IPL next year. Also Read - Lankan Premier League Postponed to Last Week of November by Health Authorities During COVID-19 Pandemic

In an interview with Indiatoday.in, he also confirmed that the CSK training camp would start from September 15 and the side would leave for the UAE a week after that on 22. Also Read - CSK Share Unseen Footage of MS Dhoni Playing The Flute on Krishna Janmashtami 2020 | WATCH

“Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year. 2022,” he said. Also Read - Virat Kohli Most Searched Cricketer From January to June 2020; Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Behind India Skipper

“I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team,” he added further.

Viswanathan also said that the focus in the camp would be skill-based as the players are coming back from a long break.

“It will be a skill-based plus training camp. It can’t immediately start off with skills because they are coming back after a long off,” Viswanathan said.

IPL 13 will start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. For the 51-day tournament, three venues would be used.