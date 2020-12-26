Former India skipper MS Dhoni – who announced his international retirement earlier this year – will not come out of retirement, like Suresh Raina – to play the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. According to media reports, Dhoni would be featuring in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League which takes place early next year. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Falls to Ravichandran Ashwin's Trap During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

Dhoni and Raina had announced their international retirements on August 15 while they were with the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL season in UAE. Both the cricketers reached UAE, but then, Raina pulled out of the cash-rich tournament at the last minute, citing ‘personal reasons’. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja-Shubman Gill Avoid Nasty Collision During 2nd Test Between India-Australia | WATCH

Dhoni, who is 39, was not at his best in the recently concluded IPL. It was also because he was making a comeback to cricket after a long break. With the former India captain not featuring in the upcoming domestic tournament, he would once again be entering IPL without much match-practice. Also Read - Robin Jackman, Former England Cricketer And Commentator, Dies Aged 75

IPL 13 was forgetful from Dhoni’s point of view as Chennai Super Kings finished last for the first time ever in IPL history. Dhoni faced a lot of backlash for his disappointing show with the bat as he was struggling to get back at his best.

Having led India to two World Cup triumphs, Dhoni is India’s best captain ever. Over the years, Dhoni grew as one of the best-limited overs finishers to have played the game.

2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be the twelfth edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a Twenty20 competition in India. It is scheduled to start on 10 January 2021, with the final on 31 January 2021. Karnataka is the defending champions.