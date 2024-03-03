Home

MS Dhoni Will Play One More Season After IPL 2024 At CSK, Reckons Childhood Friend Paramjit Singh

IPL 2024 is touted to be the last year for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in cricket. Who knows, he might prove everyone wrong with his fitness.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Ranchi: MS Dhoni can play one more season of the Indian Premier League after the 2024 edition, purely based on his fitness, revealed childhood friend Paramjit Singh. There has been a debate for the past couple of years regarding Dhoni’s retirement from cricket.

