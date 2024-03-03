By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni Will Play One More Season After IPL 2024 At CSK, Reckons Childhood Friend Paramjit Singh
IPL 2024 is touted to be the last year for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in cricket. Who knows, he might prove everyone wrong with his fitness.
Ranchi: MS Dhoni can play one more season of the Indian Premier League after the 2024 edition, purely based on his fitness, revealed childhood friend Paramjit Singh. There has been a debate for the past couple of years regarding Dhoni’s retirement from cricket.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.