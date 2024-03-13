Home

MS Dhoni Will RETIRE After IPL 2024? AB de Villiers Makes BOLD Statement on CSK Captain

AB de Villiers reckoned with Dhoni 'you never know'. This means even the former RCB player is confused over Dhoni's plans.

Mumbai: When MS Dhoni led CSK to their fifth title last year, one felt it is time the captain signs off. But that did not happen, as Dhoni promised his fans to be back if his body permits. And now, we know he would be leading the CSK side at the IPL 2024 trying to successfully defend the title. Now, the question is – will Dhoni stretch a little more and feature in the 2025 edition? Former South African star AB de Villiers answered this question during a session on his YouTube channel. The SA former cricketer reckoned with Dhoni ‘you never know’. This means even the former RCB player is confused over Dhoni’s plans.

“They played some incredible cricket last year. There were a lot of rumors about MS Dhoni finishing up last year, that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again. Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain,” de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I believe it’s through their presence, it’s through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravi[ndra] Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive. They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat,” he added.

CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

