Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Will Retire After This Seasoor Feature in IPL 2024? Confident Suresh Raina Makes STUNNING Claim on CSK Captain

MS Dhoni Will Retire After This Seasoor Feature in IPL 2024? Confident Suresh Raina Makes STUNNING Claim on CSK Captain

As per Raina, he seems confident that Dhoni will play one more season. While speaking on Jio Cinema, Raina revealed his conversation with Dhoni.

MS Dhoni Retirement: Suresh Raina drops MAJOR update on MS Dhoni’s future plan as retirement rumors swirl, Ex-CSK star reveals ‘MS Dhoni to play one more season’ – Check out @ChennaiIPLTwitter

Chennai: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are close friends. So, if Raina goes on to say something about the CSK captain, one has to believe. Amid much speculation over Dhoni’s future in the IPL, Raina has made a stunning claim. As per Raina, he seems confident that Dhoni will play one more season. While speaking on Jio Cinema, Raina revealed his conversation with Dhoni.

“Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year),” Raina said.

You may like to read

While it remains to be seen Dhoni actually plays next season or not, this comment from Raina will bring a lot of joy for the CSK fans.

The Chennai side has been playing some good cricket in this season of the IPL. They currently occupy the second spot in the points table with six wins in 11 games. The CSK side looks good to qualify for the playoff and then challenge the rest for the title. Dhoni will surely be aiming for his fifth IPL title with the CSK.

For CSK to go all the way, Dhoni would be the key to the fortunes of the side as he will bring all his IPL experience to the table and that is invaluable. After a string of losses, CSK got back to winning ways against Mumbai. Chennai beat Mumbai by six wickets. CSK will play DC in their next game and that takes place tomorrow. That promises to be a cracker as the Capitals have been in good form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.