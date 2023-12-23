Home

MS Dhoni Will Start…’ CSK CEO Gives Major Update On Captain Ahead Of IPL 2024

The 42-year-old MS Dhoni struggled during the IPL 2023 and was often seen wearing a strap on his knee during the tournament.

MS Dhoni was seen wearing kneecaps during the lap of honour at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during IPL 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that former Indian captain MS Dhoni is ready to resume training in the next few weeks ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition. The CSK captain underwent left knee surgery after leading his side to win the fifth IPL trophy, where they defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

The 42-year-old Dhoni struggled during the 2023 edition and was often seen wearing a strap on his knee during the tournament. Giving an update on Dhoni’s fitness, the CSK CEO said that the former Indian skipper has started his rehab and is working in the gym, and will probably start working at nets in another ten days as preparation for IPL 2024.

“He is doing well now. He has started his rehab and is working in the gym. And, probably in another ten days, he will also start working in the nets,” he said at the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings inter-school tournament on Saturday.

“With the season set to start around March 22, we are planning for a camp in Chennai by the first week of March,” Viswanathan added. He was also asked whether the franchise got their preferred picks during the recently concluded IPL 2024 auction.

“We pretty much got all our targets. We were planning for Daryl Mitchell. We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the big side boundaries. These were our thoughts, but we were not sure whether we would be able to get them.

“Luckily, it was a good auction for us this time,” Viswanathan said. He also stated why they spent Rs 8.4 crore for uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi. “Sameer Rizvi was a targeted player for many of the franchises. We were probably a bit lucky in getting him. If you look at it, we were trying to get a replacement for Ambati Rayudu. According to us, we didn’t have enough players with that kind of experience to bid for any of them. So, we thought it was better to go in for a youngster who has the promise.”

“I am not saying this just because we have picked him, he will be the next best. But the opportunity is there for that. Last year, we got Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. So, we are also trying to build the team for the future, which will help us in the longer run,” he explained.

