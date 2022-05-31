New Delhi: MS Dhoni once again proved why he is the man with a golden heart. Today at Ranchi Airport, the Chennai Super Kings skipper spent time with one of her biggest fan, Lavanya Pilania, who is a specially-abled girl.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Records: GT Captain Equals Rohit Sharma Feat; Leaves MS Dhoni Behind After Winning IPL 2022

Dhoni is one of those cricketers who always give time to his fans and never shy away from fulfilling their wishes.

Lavanya took to Instagram and penned a heartful note on what it's like to spend time with her idol.

“Feeling of meeting him is something I can’t put in words, he is kind, sweet & soft spoken. The way he asked me about my name spelling, he shaked my hand & when he said “RONA NAHI” & wipe my tear it was a pure bliss for me. He said “THANK YOU” to me for his sketch & said “MAIN LE JAUNGA” & the words he spoken to me will be remembered by me forever,” she wrote.

“He gave me his precious time was something I can’t express through words. When I said him “AAP BAHUT ACHE HO” his reaction was priceless. 31 MAY, 2022 will be special for me forever,” she added.