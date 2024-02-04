MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With Beautiful Gesture Towards Young Fan – Watch Viral Video

Home

MS Dhoni once again won countless hearts with his gesture towards a young fan. He signed a shoe of a fan.

MS Dhoni (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni once again won countless hearts with his gesture towards a young fan. He signed a shoe of a fan and now the video of it is going viral all over the internet. The former Indian skipper has a massive fan following and interactions with him are always special for his fans. Even now this clip of Dhoni giving an autograph on a shoe is spreading rapidly on the social space.

“Thank you MS Dhoni for making my day and giving an autograph on my Nike Air Jordan powder blue,” The fan captioned the video after sharing it from his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth kerketta (@kerketta_siddharth)

Recently, Contesting the defamation suit by two ex-business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das, former Team India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the plea was not maintainable and that he had filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court.

The duo has sought a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni aiming to prevent the dissemination of alleged defamatory statements regarding purported illegal gains of Rs 15 crore and a breach of a 2017 contract.

Last time, the court had directed its registry to inform Dhoni about the filing of the defamation case against him after noting that he has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs and deemed it appropriate to issue intimation to him.

The plaint is also against various major platforms such as X, Google, YouTube, Meta (Facebook), and several news outlets to seek that they take down allegedly defamatory articles and posts against them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.