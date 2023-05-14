Home

MS Dhoni Wins’ Hearts With Gesture Towards Fan at Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

CSK vs KKR: Dhoni was seen asking a fan to not make a lot of noise. He then gave an autograph to the fan during CSK's training session.

MS Dhoni gesture (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is the most popular cricket of the generation. While he may claim he is in the twilight of his career, fans feel otherwise. In IPL 2023, wherever Dhoni and CSK travel – the team gets a huge ovation and that is because everyone wants to see the CSK captain. Ahead of CSK’s clash with KKR at the iconic Chepauk, Dhoni was seen asking a fan to not make a lot of noise. He then gave an autograph to the fan during CSK’s training session.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

It is an important game for both teams. If Chennai wins, they will become the first team to make the cut. For KKR, it is about winning and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai

