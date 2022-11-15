MS Dhoni Wins JSCA Tennis Championship in Doubles Event

The final of the Tennis tournament organised by Country Cricket Club was played between the pairs of Dhoni-Bajaj and Khanaiya-Rohit on Thursday.

MS Dhoni Tennis News

Ranchi: It is no secret that cricket is not the only sport former India captain MS Dhoni excels in. From volleyball to motorsports, Dhoni can almost do everything. Recently, Dhoni won a local tennis tournament in the doubles event. The event was organised by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

The final of the Tennis tournament organised by Country Cricket Club was played between the pairs of Dhoni-Bajaj and Khanaiya-Rohit on Thursday. The pair of Dhoni and Bajaj gained a lead of 6-2 but the match was stopped because of bad lighting. The remaining two sets were played on Monday and the Dhoni-Bajaj pair came out victorious.

Reports suggest that former India captain MS Dhoni is now being spoken to by the BCCI. The Indian board wants Dhoni – who has the experience of winning ICC titles – back in the fold in some capacity. The same report also suggests that Dhoni will retire from IPL after the 2023 season.

The BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner post that and will involve the former Indian captain. The former India captain worked with the team during T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE but that was in an interim capacity. His short involvement for about a week could not bring desired results as the team was ousted in the opening round.

This move would also lessen the workload on head coach Rahul Dravid. There are whispers that Rohit Sharma would be stepping down as captain and Hardik Pandya would be taking over from him. Hardik has been successful as a leader for the Gujarat Titans.