Mumbai: Captain, coach or mentor, speculations have been rife over what would be MS Dhoni's role in CSK in IPL 2023. Amid all of this, Dhoni made a statement at the toss where he said he would be in a 'different yellow jersey'. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the matter and reacted.

As per Gavaskar, Dhoni will be the mentor of Chennai in 2023. Gavaskar also reckoned Dhoni would not have taken back captaincy if he was not going to be there.

"I think he (Dhoni) said, 'You will definitely see me in yellow'. Whether it's a player uniform or another yellow, it remains to be seen. I do believe he will be around as a mentor. If he wasn't keen on continuing, he would not have taken the captaincy back," Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the CSK-GT game.

“Sometimes you learn more from failures than from success. Maybe at that point in time with two more matches before Jadeja’s unfortunate injury, Dhoni would have given Jadeja a couple of matches to get that sort of experience. I do believe he will be back in yellow for sure. No question about that,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Chennai have already crashed out of the playoffs race after a disappointing season. It would now be interesting to see who leads Chennai if Dhoni is not featuring as a player.

While there are talks of handing captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, ex-South African cricketer Shaun Pollock reckons the Maharashtra-born cricketer is not ready for it.