MS Dhoni, Ziva Spend Quality Time With Pets In Ranchi Farmhouse | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni had a knee surgery shortly after leading Chennai Super Kings to fifth Indian Premier League title.

MS Dhoni and Ziva play with their pet dogs in Ranchi farmhouse. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s operated knee seems to have healed after the Chennai Super Kings skipper and his daughter Ziva were seen playing with their pets, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video posted by Sakshi Singh Malik, Dhoni and Ziva could be seen running and throwing balls to their pet dogs and playing with them.

Dhoni recently had a knee surgery shortly after winning his fifth Indian Premier League title while leading Chennai Super Kings. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. Immediately after the final, Dhoni flew down to Mumbai and had the surgery.

Post surgery, Dhoni was also seen spending some time with his local friends, the picture of which went viral on social media. Earlier, it was reported that Dhoni would retire from IPL after the recently-concluded season. But the former India captain said he would consider playing another year for the Yellow Army.

“Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL,” Dhoni had said.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them. You do get emotional simply because it’s the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name.

“My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am,” he added.

