For legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly, the biggest day in Indian cricket history was when they lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium under MS Dhoni in 2011. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Maternal Uncle Claims he Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe

Ganguly was just a step away in leading India to world cup glory in 2003 but his team was outshined by an all-conquering Australia in the final. Following that, they exited the 2007 ODI world cup in the group stage itself before Dhoni ended their wait. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Trained For MS Dhoni's Biopic Just Like Normal Cricketer, Recalls Kiran More

“For me, the biggest day was when India won the World Cup in 2011,” Ganguly said during an an online video lecture for Unacademy on Saturday. “The great MS Dhoni… that shot, that six off the last ball will remain in Indian cricket history forever and what a moment it was.” Also Read - Steve Smith Opines on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; Picks IPL as Best Tournamnent

Ganguly was on commentary duties for the 2011 World Cup and he recalled coming down to watch the Indian team taking a lap following their victory. “I remember I was at the Wankhede Stadium that night and I came down from the commentary box to watch Dhoni and the team go around the ground. In 2003 the team which I was the captain lost the final to Australia so I was so happy to see Dhoni have the opportunity to win that trophy,” he said.

Ganguly said his lasting legacy was leaving behind a squad of seven-eight players who were part of the world cup winning campaign in 2011.

“That team had seven or eight players who started their careers under me. The likes of (Virender) Sehwag, Dhoni himself, Yuvraj (Singh), Zaheer (Khan), Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra. So I think that’s a legacy which I was extremely happy to leave behind as a captain. And that was my biggest legacy that I left a side which had the ability of winning at home and away from home,” he said.