MS Dhoni’s AWW’dorable Interaction With Little CSK Fan Ahead of IPL 2024 is GOLD | WATCH VIDEO
Dhoni was spotted winning hearts again. The CSK captain, who may be featuring in his final season of the IPL was seen playing with a little kid.
Chennai: We are eight days away from the start of the much-awaited cash-rich Indian Premier League. And of course, the eyes would be on Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Despite having retired from international cricket, Dhoni’s popularity has never diminished. He is still one of the most popular figures in cricketing circles. Recently, Dhoni was spotted winning hearts again. The CSK captain, who may be featuring in his final season of the IPL was seen playing with a little kid, who was wearing the yellow jersey.
Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.
This clip will make ur day @MSDhoni ✨ pic.twitter.com/aHPbkXxPHp
— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 14, 2024
