MS Dhoni’s Bikes And Car Collection Stuns Venkatesh Prasad; WATCH Viral VIDEO

Ranchi: MS Dhoni’s passion for cars and bikes is no secret, he has probably inspired an entire generation to bikes. His collection of cars and bikes is unmatchable, but for the first time fans would get a look at his secret garage where he keeps all of them. Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were in Ranchi and Dhoni gave them a tour of his secret garage where he keeps all his cars and bikes. The two former India cricketers seemed extremely impressed as they looked around with Dhoni for company.

Following the meet, Prasad took to social media and hailed Dhoni. His tweet read: “One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, amid much speculation over his IPL 2024 participation – Dhoni confirmed he would be back for fans for the upcoming season after leading the Chennai-based franchise to their fifth IPL title.

