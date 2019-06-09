ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni was in the zone against Australia as India was looking for a big finish. Not only did he stitch an important partnership with Kohli, but he also hit a six off Starc. Dhoni scored 27 off 14 balls. His innings was laced with three fours and a six. During his innings at the Kennington Oval, Sakshi’s reaction to a boundary hit by her husband is unmissable. She was wearing a red outfit and as Dhoni hit a boundary she started cheering from the stands. Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit and Dhawan powered India to 352/5. It looks like a mammoth total and would require Australia to play out of their kins to make a match out of it. Dhawan top-scored for India with 117 off 109 balls. It was his 28th ODI century as Kohli scored 82.

Here is the cute video that will melt your heart:

Dhoni could find himself in trouble as WAGS are not allowed for the first 15 days of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa