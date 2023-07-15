Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Chemistry With Yogi Babu During LGM’s Audio Launch Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni’s Chemistry With Yogi Babu During LGM’s Audio Launch Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni have turned producers and are making their debut with a Tamil movie Let's Get Married.

MS Dhoni and Yogi Babu share a light moment during LGM trailer launch. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is people’s favourite both on and off the field. Be it with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League or his debut as a produce, Dhoni keeps everyone happy.

Trending Now

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni have turned producers to a Tamil movie LGM aka Let’s Get Married and were present during the trailer launch in Chennai recently. A recent video from the event went viral as Dhoni and Yogi Babu were seen feeding cake to each other before bursting into laughter.

You may like to read

As Babu cut the cake, Dhoni cheekily took a piece and put it in his mouth. In response, babu looked at the former Indian captain in a sarcastic manner before the two fed each other cake. The video not only went viral but also won netizens hearts.

A beautiful video. MS Dhoni having fun with Yogi Babu.pic.twitter.com/KPysgdV8fr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 15, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES