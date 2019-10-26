They say age is just a number and former India captain MS Dhoni has proved it is right, time and again. Dhoni, who is not a part of the Indian cricket team currently, has been seen working out in order to stay fit. In a video posted by a Dhoni fan account, the 38-year-old can be seen doing chin-ups. Not only does that show that he still has the power in those muscles but it also reveals how Dhoni can still hit those humungous sixes with utmost ease. Even while wicketkeeping, he never looked tired for a moment and we now know the reason behind it.

Here is the video that has surfaced on the internet:

Dhoni was last seen playing for India in ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni took a break from international cricket with the permission of the BCCI. The former captain joined his para-military regiment and where he spent 15 days in Kashmir serving the army like a commoner.

With talks surrounding Dhoni’s retirement, India coach Ravi Shastri has broken his silence and commented on the issue. In an interview to TOI, Shastri said that half the people talking about Dhoni and his future cannot even tie their shoelaces. Reminding fans of his illustrious career, Shastri understands Dhoni is nearing the end of his career, but bringing it up repeatedly does no one any good.