MS Dhoni’s Coach Makes HUGE Revelation After Ishan Kishan’s Record-Breaking Double Century vs Bangladesh
Hailing Kishan, Dhoni's coach recalled the former India captain saying if the left-hander does not play for the country for a long time, he would be doing injustice to his talent and himself.
Chattogram: Time and again, MS Dhoni has been spotted passing tips to young Ishan Kishan during IPL matches. And hence for Dhoni, it must have been delightful to see Kishan smash a record-breaking double century against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Chattogram. Dhoni’s coach, Uttam Majumdar – who is now Kishan’s coach – recently revealed what the CSK skipper had said about the young swashbuckling left-hander.
“Even before Ishan made his India debut, I know MS would tell him that if a talent like him doesn’t play for the country for a long time, he will be doing injustice not to anyone else but himself”, Majumdar said.
Majumdar also recalled the sacrifices Kishan’s elder brother had to make: “His elder brother Raj Kishan was a very talented cricketer. But then the parents needed to take a call that one boy would pursue sport and the other education. So Raj being the elder sacrificed and pursued a medical degree”, he added.
His knock at Chattogram lasted 131 balls and comprised of 10 sixes and 24 boundaries. With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan is also the youngest to get a double hundred in ODI cricket.
