Former India captain MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva seems to be equally talented when it comes to her singing. The four-year-old was seen singing a Malayalam song, video of which was posted on her official Instagram account on Monday.

In the adorable video, Ziva, who was wearing a pink top, sang in Malayalam for at least for 51 seconds. “Singing mode,” the video was captioned.

View this post on Instagram Singing mode ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:57am PST

Meanwhile, Dhoni has kept himself busy after the World Cup by joining the Territorial Army (106 TA Battalion) (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30, training with the Battalion for two weeks. He has not played international cricket since the semi-final at World Cup 2019. He made himself unavailable for selection during India’s tour of West Indies and the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

After the selection meeting on Monday in New Delhi to pick the squad for the Sri Lanka tour, chief of the selection committee MSK Prasad was tight-lipped when asked if Dhoni would be available for selection anytime soon. “I can’t comment on that. Mahi has to first play to be available for selection,” said Prasad.

Speculations about Dhoni’s international future remains in doubt. Earlier Prasad hinted that India have move on and are looking to give more opportunities to young wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the limited-overs formats.

In an interview to the Times of India, head coach Ravi Shastri said that Dhoni timed his retirement in Tests perfectly and that he has earned the right to do it in his own way when it comes to the limited-overs formats of the game.