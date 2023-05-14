Home

MS Dhoni’s CUTEST Fan: Did You Spot Mr. Jishnu Kotecha at Chepauk During IPL 2023 Game Between CSK vs KKR; VIRAL PIC

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: The post claims that the baby is Mr. Jishnu Kotecha. The post also claims that the baby is there at the venue to watch the IPL game.

Chennai: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni happens to be the most popular cricketer of the era. Despite not playing international cricket, he still rules the hearts and is the captain of CSK. Ahead of Chennai’s game against Kolkata at the iconic Chepauk on Sunday, a picture of a little baby wearing the CSK yellow jersey became an internet sensation. As per the post, the baby is Jishnu Kotecha. The post claims that the baby is Mr. Jishnu Kotecha. The post also claims that the baby is there at the venue to watch the IPL game.

Here is the post:

@ChennaiIPL Biggest and Cutest Fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Supper Kings!! In the House today Mr. Jishnu Kotecha😘 to watch #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3Q1YjCTC7C — Tanay Kotecha (@tanaykotecha91) May 14, 2023

“We’ve been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what’s a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game,” Dhoni said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

