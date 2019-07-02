India vs Bangladesh: Ziva is at it again weaving her magic! MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was once again spotted at Edgbaston during India vs Bangladesh. The little munchkin was spotted cheering for dad from the stands. She was sporting a white outfit and looked too adorable to be real. This is not the first time Ziva has been seen at a stadium rooting for his father. She has done it in the past and when she does it, she gets the crowd going as well with her innocence.

Here is the video where you can see Dhoni’s daughter cheering for him as the players have a change of ends after an over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jul 2, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram #cwc19 A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jul 2, 2019 at 6:05am PDT

Meanwhile, Dhoni scored 35 off 33 balls. Dhoni’s innings was laced with four boundaries. Earlier in the day, Rohit brought up his 26th ODI century to power India to a challenging 314/9. It would be interesting to see if the total is enough to see India seal a semi-final berth. It was Rohit’s fourth ton of the tournament which also saw him become the leading run-getter of the tournament thus far.