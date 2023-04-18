Home

MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheering For Daddy During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK at M. Chinnaswamy Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: In a clip shared by the franchise, you can see Ziva yelling at the top of her voice for her father. Ziva is heard shouting, 'Paaapaaaaa, comeon papaa!'

MS Dhoni's daughter roots for daddy (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Bangalore: Spotting little Ziva at an IPL venue is no more a rare sight. MS Dhoni’s daughter is a regular at IPL venues where CSK is playing. Little Ziva was there at the M. Chinnswamy on Monday for the Southern Derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. In a clip shared by the franchise, you can see Ziva yelling at the top of her voice for her father. Ziva is heard shouting, ‘Paaapaaaaa, comeon papaa!’

With this act, Ziva surely stole the show hands down. The clip shared by the franchise is being loved by the fans of Dhoni.

In fact, Dhoni faced merely one ball in the match as he walked out to bat in the final over of the CSK innings. Meanwhile, Chennai won the match by eight runs to zoom to the third spot in the points table.

“When you come to Bangalore, you know it’s a good wicket. Early part of IPL you get a lot of dew. You want to start well and then alter whatever is there in your mind. It was slightly tacky to start off. It’s important to go through that and then look to accelerate. We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible in the second half of the game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation on Monday.

