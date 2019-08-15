Independence Day 2019: While daddy MS Dhoni is paying a visit in Ladakh to meet school students, Ziva was spotted playing Jhansi Ki Rani in her school function. The little munchkin Ziva was also seen singing the iconic ‘Nanha Munna Rahi Hun Desh ka Sipahi Hun’ song. She played her role to perfection as she brought a smile on the faces of the audiences with her adorable moves. This arguably is one of the best things on the internet today. Apparently, it was a fancy dress competition where other students were dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Bhagat Singh.

Here is the video:

Dhoni’s little Princess performing as a Jhansi Rani in #IndependenceDay Function at her School. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/1mruh3bsq2 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) August 14, 2019

Dhoni reached Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them. According to reports, the 38-year-old also paid a visit to Army General Hospital and interacted with patients.

Various photos have surfaced on social media where the former India skipper is seen interacting with people from the armed forces.

Earlier, various photos had also gone viral where Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes.

Dhoni has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops during his stay with the para regiment.

The 38-year-old joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30. Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.