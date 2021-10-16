Dubai: Team India captain Virat Kohli opened up on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appointment as the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli started his international career under Dhoni’s leadership as the duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field.Also Read - IND vs PAK WC T20: The Stakes Are Always High When India, Pakistan Play Together, Says Ajit Agarkar

BCCI announced the appointment of Dhoni's mentor last month with the squad for the T20 World Cup as the move was hailed by almost everyone in the cricket community.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni's appointment.

Kohli said Dhoni was a mentor for most of the players in the current squad when they started their careers under his captaincy.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team,” Kohli said during the media session.

The Indian captain said that Dhoni’s “eye for intricate details” and “practical advice” will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup.

“Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent.

“We are absolutely delighted to have him…(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have,” he added.

Kohli said he is looking forward to gaining from the experience that Dhoni has accumulated over the years.

He said Dhoni’s game awareness would be important in garnering “practical inputs” on where the match is going and how the team can improve.

Dhoni won the IPL title for a fourth time with Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

