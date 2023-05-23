By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni’s Final Hurrah at Chepauk? CSK Take on GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 as Thala’s Retirement Speculations Grow
MS Dhoni Retirement: If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight.
Chennai: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get ready to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday, spotlight will be on MS Dhoni for obvious reasons. There are several reports which claim this could be his last season of the IPL as an active cricketer. If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight. It would be interesting to see what happens after the game as an announcement can be expected. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk stadium where the crowd will most certainly root for the home side.
Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan assured fans that Dhoni would be a part of CSK next year as well.
“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted by TimesNow.
Here are some fan reactions:
Today is last match of Dhoni at Chepauk
— Aryan Sah (@aryansah03) May 23, 2023
MS Dhoni might be playing his last game at Chepauk today
End of an beautiful Era#MSDhoni #ChennaiSuperKings #WhistlePodu #Yellove #GTvCSK #Qualifier1 #IPLPlayoff pic.twitter.com/l7Iq9wBENm
— Deep Backward Point (@ReverseSweap) May 23, 2023
Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.
