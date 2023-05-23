Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Final Hurrah at Chepauk? CSK Take on GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 as Thala’s Retirement Speculations Grow

MS Dhoni’s Final Hurrah at Chepauk? CSK Take on GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 as Thala’s Retirement Speculations Grow

MS Dhoni Retirement: If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight.

MS Dhoni's Last at Chepauk (Image: PTI)

Chennai: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get ready to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday, spotlight will be on MS Dhoni for obvious reasons. There are several reports which claim this could be his last season of the IPL as an active cricketer. If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight. It would be interesting to see what happens after the game as an announcement can be expected. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk stadium where the crowd will most certainly root for the home side.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan assured fans that Dhoni would be a part of CSK next year as well.

You may like to read

“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted by TimesNow.

Trending Now

Here are some fan reactions:

Today is last match of Dhoni at Chepauk — Aryan Sah (@aryansah03) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES