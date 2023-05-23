ZEE Sites

MS Dhoni’s Final Hurrah at Chepauk? CSK Take on GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 as Thala’s Retirement Speculations Grow

MS Dhoni Retirement: If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight.

Updated: May 23, 2023 9:46 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni's Last at Chepauk (Image: PTI)

Chennai: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get ready to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday, spotlight will be on MS Dhoni for obvious reasons. There are several reports which claim this could be his last season of the IPL as an active cricketer. If the reports are to be believed, Dhoni could play his last-ever IPL game at Chepauk tonight. It would be interesting to see what happens after the game as an announcement can be expected. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk stadium where the crowd will most certainly root for the home side.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan assured fans that Dhoni would be a part of CSK next year as well.

“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted by TimesNow.

Here are some fan reactions:

Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.

