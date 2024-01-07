Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Former IPL Teammate Makes SHOCKING Revelation; Claims CSK Captain’s Love For Smoking HOOKAH

MS Dhoni’s Former IPL Teammate Makes SHOCKING Revelation; Claims CSK Captain’s Love For Smoking HOOKAH

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings won the last season of Indian Premier League beating defending champions Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni's Former IPL Teammate Makes SHOCKING Revelation; Claims CSK Captain's Love For Smoking HOOKAH

New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s former Indian Premier League teammate George Bailey revealed that CSK skipper loves to smoke Hookah and the cricketer used to bond with younger cricketers over hookah. These claims by the former CSK player are again coming into the limelight after the former India captain was spotted smoking Hookah in a viral video. Bailey was part of the CSK squad between 2009 and 2012.

Trending Now

In a tribute video for MS Dhoni shared by Cricket Australia in 2018, George Bailey shared some lesser-known facts about the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

You may like to read

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers.”

“The greatest thing that I took from him was his ability to remain calm to impact the calmness of the team. With the chaos and whatever might be happening on the game on numerous occasions, when you saw him being so calm behind the wickets or with the bat in hand, you firmly believe that he’s got a plan.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.