MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Old Lady And Her Family During ODI WC 2023 Season is Going VIRAL – WATCH

Dhoni and Sakshi are currently in Lwali of Jaiti tehsil under Almora district is the ancestral village of former India captain.

Mumbai: Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently traveling with her wife Sakshi and in a recent video the Chennai Super Kings captain was spotted with an old lady and his wife Sakshi also touched the feet of that old lady.

The video of MS Dhoni and Sakshi has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

MS Dhoni with fans in a village. – MS, what a man…!!!pic.twitter.com/WzTMwWioKA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 16, 2023

Dhoni reached his native village Lwali on Wednesday after almost 20 years. Along with his wife Sakshi, he worshiped the deities in the village temples and prayed for the victory of the Indian team in the ODI World Cup.

Record-breaking centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a Himalayan target of 397/4 against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a rollicking start. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again provided an impactful, explosive start. Rohit and Gill smashed New Zealand opening bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, for two fours each in their initial overs.

Indian cricket team have qualified for the final in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian cricket team have qualified for the final in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.