MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Wave During Ind-NZ 2nd ODI at Ranchi Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: The crowd went bonkers when Dhoni waved at them with a smile on his face.

Ranchi: MS Dhoni is just not a cricket star, he is a global ambassador of the game. Even after his retirement from international cricket, his stocks have not taken a hit and that was evident during the opening T20I at Ranchi between India and New Zealand on Friday. Just when the camera panned towards the former captain, he waved. Dhoni, who was in the company of his family, waved at fans knowing very well that the spotlight is on him. The crowd went bonkers when Dhoni waved at them with a smile on his face.

Here is the Dhoni reaction video that is now going viral:

The craze for MS Dhoni 🔥pic.twitter.com/StIZcCg5WJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

On the eve of the game, Dhoni visited the Indian dressing-room and met the cricketers, and had a word with most of them. At the pre-match presser, captain Hardik Pandya spoke about it as well.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left,” Pandya told reporters.

Chasing 177 to win, India is in trouble at 39 for three after seven overs. Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle.