MS Dhoni’s Iconic No.7 Jersey Retired Ahead of IPL 2024!

MS Dhoni is still playing for the CSK franchise and would be be seen leading the side in the Indian Premier League next year.

Dhoni honoured by the BCCI (Image: X)

Mumbai: In a way to honour former India captain MS Dhoni, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has retired jersey No. 7. The honour for the current Chennai Super Kings captain comes three years after he called it a day from international cricket. No other Indian cricketer would wear No. 7. The 42-year-old is still playing for the CSK franchise and would be be seen leading the side in the Indian Premier League next year. Prior to Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar also received similar honour from the Indian board when his jersey No. 10 was retired.

