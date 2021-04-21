MS Dhoni – who has faced a lot of criticism recently for his poor form – still remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world. And the world got a glimpse of that on Wednesday during an IPL match in Wankhede. A mere smile after taking a brilliant catch of Nitish Rana is going viral. Also Read - LIVE KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Russell, DK Counter-Attack Chennai Bowlers in 221 Chase

Fans are reacting with a lot of love for the CSK skipper. Dhoni who usually has limited reactions and prefers staying calm and composed, let out his emotions with a wide smile. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB Hope to Keep Momentum Going Against Stumbling Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview

The ball was miscued by Rana and it went up in the air, Dhoni had to make some ground. He made an early call for the catch as he was wearing the gloves. He kept his cool and took the catch and then came the smile. Also Read - RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 16 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 22 Thursday

Here is the video:

Here is how fans are reacting to his smile that is going viral:

Earlier, with the bat, Dhoni looked in beast mode as he smashed 17 off eight balls. His innings included a six as well. With the gloves, there has been no dip in form, he has already taken three catches in the match. Chennai is on top with Kolkata reeling in a 221 chase. KKKR are in a spot of bother at 66 for five in eight overs.