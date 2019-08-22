No matter what former India captain MS Dhoni does, it makes the news. Be it a simple haircut or polishing his shoes in an army camp, Dhoni is a hot favourite among his fans and umpteen well-wishers. Now that he is back from Kashmir after completing his stint serving his army regiment, he is busy doing a few shoots in Mumbai. In one of his shoots, he probably played the role of a politician where he was spotted wearing an attire which netas usually wear. The picture surfaced on the social media and once again speculations have started making the rounds.

Here is how the fans are sharing the picture captioned, “Jahan Janta, waha hum”. This means wherever there is a mass, I am there.

Sir mai bhi aap ki tarah desh ki seva karna chahata hun — Abhay Kumar (@AbhayKu54093996) August 22, 2019

Desh bhakti_jan seva,,, — Sanjay Ncr (@sanjay_ncr) August 21, 2019

Recently, Dhoni got himself a new look from his personal hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani in Mumbai.

After the shock exit in the World Cup semis, speculations made the rounds regarding MS Dhoni’s retirement plans. Soon the 37-year-old quashed all the rumours by confirming that he is not retiring anytime soon. In all probability, Dhoni would be seen playing for the country again during India’s upcoming home season.