Vizag: It is nearly three years since he played in the blue, but his stocks have not dipped one bit. Dhoni continues to rule the hearts of fans. Ahead of the third T20I between India and South Africa at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on IPL's Future After Media Rights Success

Hours ahead of the game, fans started thronging into the stadium from NH16 road where vendors had put up their stalls to sell jerseys. As per a TOI report, it was Dhoni’s iconic jersey No. 7 that sold the most. Dhoni fans picked up the jersey and wore it as they entered the stadium to root for Rishabh Pant and his side. This surely is a testament to his popularity. Also Read - IPL Media Rights (TV & Digital): Hilarious Memes, GIFs go Viral on Social Space After Staggering Growth of BCCI

It was in this very ground that a young Dhoni hammered his maiden international century against Pakistan in 2005. He scored 148 and the city till date loves him for that. Also Read - Amul's 'Incredibly Profitable League' Topical Meme After IPL Media Rights Auction Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Dhoni was part of the recently concluded IPL where CSK had a season to forget as they could not even make the playoffs. Amid all speculations over Dhoni’s retirement from IPL, the CSK captain confirmed that he would continue to lead the side in 2023 as well.

Chennai would hope for a better IPL in 2023 as expectations would be high from them. It would be interesting to see Dhoni’s role as a batter in the side next year. While plaudits reckon Dhoni is better served batting higher up in the order, the CSK captain seems to prefer entering late. That would be another thing to watch out for.