Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s No-Look Back Flick Runout During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk Steals Show | VIRAL TWEETS

MS Dhoni’s No-Look Back Flick Runout During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk Steals Show | VIRAL TWEETS

IPL 2023: First, Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter at short fine-leg and then he threw the ball, and the rest was done by Dhoni. The CSK skipper proved that he still has a sharp mind.

MS Dhoni Signature runout (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chepauk: MS Dhoni once again proved that he still has the touch during the Chennai Super Kings game against Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk on Wednesday. In the final ball of the Rajasthan innings, Dhoni – who is playing his 200th game as CSK captain – turned back the clock and affected a no-look back flick run-out to find Adam Zampa short of his ground. First, Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter at short fine-leg and then he threw the ball, and the rest was done by Dhoni. The CSK skipper proved that he still has a sharp mind.

Here is how fans are pouring in love and reacting to Dhoni’s no-look run-out:

You may like to read

Highlight runout thala @msdhoni — Dinesh Kumar (@TheRowdyDinesh) April 12, 2023

The script writers of IPL do cover almost all the mass moments! Otherwise can you describe that dropped catch from Theekshana and then the subsequent almost no-look flick run out by #MSDhoni ! Seems like predestined to happen this way.#CSKvRR #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter — Sayantan Bhattacharjee (@SayantanB94) April 12, 2023

Last Run Out Wathaaaa Sceneuuuu da Thalaivan ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ Idhuke Piasa Vasool da @msdhoni#MSDhoni — பிரபாகர் (@Prabakar_RT) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has posted 175 for eight in 20 overs after Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.

“It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change – how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed,” Dhoni said at the toss.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.